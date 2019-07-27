Sofapaka FC midfielder Justin Mico joins Police FC of Rwanda

Sofapaka FC midfielder Justin Mico has joined Police FC of Rwanda for an undisclosed period.

This is the second time Mico will be featuring for the Rwandan team after leaving the team one year ago to join Sofapaka.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay says his team will cope without the services of Captain Harun Shakava.

Shakava is currently in Zambia negotiating a deal with an unnamed side, and he is not expected to be part of the Gor Mahia squad in the new Kenyan Premier League season.

Oktay is optimistic the new campaign will be an improvement on last season after Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge left the Kenyan champions in the off-season.

KO’galo are currently preparing for their preliminary CAF Champions League first leg against Burundian side Aigle Noir on the 9th of next month.