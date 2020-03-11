Sofapaka Midfielder Ellie Asieche returns for FKF Shield Cup

Midfielder Ellie Asieche returns for Sofapaka when they travel to Mombasa to take on Bandari in the FKF Shield Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.

Asieche suffered an arm injury during their Kenyan Premier League match against AFC Leopards last week but has now returned to training with the rest of the squad.

Sofapaka will, however, miss the services of Nigerian striker Promise Chinonso, who suffered a groin injury last Friday in their league match against Zoo FC where they shared the spoils.

In other matches, Wazito FC will host fellow KPL side KCB at the Afraha Stadium on the first day of action while Gor Mahia will come up against fellow top-flight side Posta Rangers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



National Super League, NSL, side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium while on Sunday, AFC Leopards will come up against NSL outfit Ushuru FC in Nakuru.

Ulinzi Stars will have to overcome the Migori Youth hurdle to progress to the next phase as Kariobangi Sharks battle FC Talanta at the Kasarani Stadium.

The final will be held on May 30 and the winner gets a Caf Confederation Cup slot as well as a Sh2 million cash prize.

Tell Us What You Think