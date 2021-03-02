Sofapaka opts for experience in title charge

Betking Premier league club and 2009 Kenya Premier League Champions Sofapaka, have acquired the services of experienced players Piston Mutamba and David King’atua; in a move that seeks to boost their chances of winning the title this season.

Kin’gatua joins the club from coastal-based side Bandari Football Club while Mutamba rejoins the club from Bidco United.

Mutamba whose dream of penning his first professional contract abroad with top Libyan club Asswehly SC hit a snag after claims that his parent club, Bidco United, refused to release him on grounds of demanding for Sh500,000 (5000 USD), in signing fee, expressed his happiness over joining his former employers promising to work hard in order to help them achieve their season objectives.

“It feels great to be here once more. Sofapaka to me is home and I don’t feel all too new here. Am glad the coach has shown confidence in me and am looking forward to rewarding his trust in me by performing.” he noted.

In November last year the creative winger King’atua extended his stay after penning new deal with the Mombasa based side, but the turn of events has seen the former Nairobi City Stars player who has also enjoyed stints in Europe switch to Batoto Ba Mungu.

“It’s a pleasure to join such a big club with ambitions to prosper. I equally feel good reuniting with the head coach and I look forward to a good time at the club.”

The duo has put pen to paper to a two-year contract at the club and are expected to sharpen the midfield and attacking departments of the team that currently lies 8th on the table with 18 points after playing 13 games.

First half goals from Titus Achesa and Lawrence Juma against the mailmen of Posta Rangers on Sunday, were enough to put the team back to winning ways on the road.

Sofapaka will next face the newly promoted Bidco United at their new home ground Wundanyi stadium, on March 7, in what is expected to be a tough game considering how the latter have had a good run recently, including the upset they pulled over the weekend against league leaders Tusker FC.

