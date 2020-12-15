Sofapaka part ways with head coach John Baraza as he heads for further studies

Written By: Cliff Riang'a
Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka Fc have parted ways with head coach John Baraza. Baraza won the 2009 KPL Championship, as a player with the club.

It comes as a surprise, considering that Sofapaka fired their previous Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves, exactly a year ago and replaced him with Baraza in an acting capacity.

Club President Elly Kalekwa is quoted as saying: “We have asked coach Baraza to step aside, as we plan to take him for further studies either in Norway or Germany; for now, Assistant Coach Mike Muiruri is in charge of the team as we prepare for our next match.”

He promised to name a new coach soon.

Baraza had mixed results in the opening fixtures of the season as he lost all his away matches against Bandari and AFC Leopards, but managed a home win against Western Stima

