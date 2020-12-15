Sofapaka part ways with head coach John Baraza as he heads for further studies

Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka Fc have parted ways with head coach John Baraza. Baraza won the 2009 KPL Championship, as a player with the club.

It comes as a surprise, considering that Sofapaka fired their previous Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves, exactly a year ago and replaced him with Baraza in an acting capacity.

Club President Elly Kalekwa is quoted as saying: “We have asked coach Baraza to step aside, as we plan to take him for further studies either in Norway or Germany; for now, Assistant Coach Mike Muiruri is in charge of the team as we prepare for our next match.”

He promised to name a new coach soon.

Baraza had mixed results in the opening fixtures of the season as he lost all his away matches against Bandari and AFC Leopards, but managed a home win against Western Stima

