Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka Fc have unveiled 11 new players and a new coach ahead of the 2019/2020 season that is set to kick off Friday.

The ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ side will open their campaign with a match against Posta Rangers at Narok County Stadium Friday afternoon.

Having finished in the third position with 62 points last season, Sofapaka have vowed to continue piling more pressure to the Kenyan Premier League title contenders as they seek to clinch the silverware this season.

The club has officially unveiled Portuguese Da Silva Alves as the new club’s head coach where John Baraza will be his assistant.

Meanwhile, 11 players were unveiled including goalkeeper Djehani Nguissan from Togo, Ugandan striker Peter Lwasa, defender Musa Malunda from Bull Fc of Uganda and another Ugandan; midfielder Mohammed Kasirye.

Others include defensive midfielder Allan Katwe and striker Juma Sudi who has been promoted from the club’s youth team.

Former Chemelil Sugar Midfielder Philip Wanjala also joins the team alongside Derrick Wafula and Timona Wanyonyi from City Stars and Mt Kenya United respectively.

After their opening fixture against the Rangers, Sofapaka will be up against Ulinzi Stars on 14th of next month.