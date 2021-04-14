Sofapaka unveil former Harambee Starlets tactician

David Ouma has been appointed as BetKing Premier League side Sofapaka FC assistant Manager and interim Sporting Director.

This comes only three days after parting ways with women national team Harambee Starlets.

Ouma has previously been involved with Sofapaka in different capacities.

In a statement the club was pleased to announce his arrival: “Sofapaka is today [Wednesday] pleased to announce the return of coach David Ouma,”

“Ouma, who previously spent five years at the club in different capacities before being appointed the national women’s football team Harambee Starlets head coach, will double up as the club’s Sports Director and Assistant coach of the senior team.

“As a Sports Director, his work would entail being in charge of Youth Development structures and recruitment of talented players.”

Frank Okoth, the former Sporting Director has been redeployed to the marketing department.

The trained architect and seasoned gaffer who has a CAF A licence is credited as being the first man to take Kenya to their first ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2016.

Ouma also works in the Football Kenya Federation Technical Department.

