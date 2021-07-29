Softie nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy

The film was nominated under PBS’ POV

Softie, a film by Sam Soko, that details the life of Boniface Mwangi as a human rights and political activist has been nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy. The film was nominated under the umbrella of PBS’ POV segment alongside POV’s other documentary Advocate.

Softie was nominated under the category of Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary with Showtime’s Kingdom of Silence, HBO’s The Perfect Weapon and MSNBC’s The Way I see It.

This isn’t the first time Softie is getting international recognition, the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival early in 2020 where it won “The World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing.” Later that year, Softie opened in theatres across Kenya giving Kenyans the chance to watch the film.

The News and Documentary Emmys are a mainly American award show, but Softie received a nomination under the wing of American broadcaster PBS through their subsidiary POV.

POV refers to a cinematic term for “point of view” and is America’s longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films. Since 1988, POV has presented over 500 films to public television audiences across America. POV films are known for their intimacy, their unforgettable storytelling and their timeliness, putting a human face on contemporary social issues.

The 42nd News and Documentary Emmys are set to take place on September 28th 2021. See the entire list of nominees here.