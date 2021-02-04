Softie, documents the life of Boniface Mwangi as political and human rights activist

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominees for the Best Documentary of 2020, among them Kenyan documentary Softie.

Softie, a film by Sam Soko detailing the life of Boniface Mwangi as a human rights activist, political activist and hopeful, premiered in Kenyan theatres last year amid the pandemic. By the time Kenyan cinemas were screening the documentary, the film had already won “The World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing” at the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

The 32nd PGA awards show will happen virtually Wednesday, March 24. However, the individuals up for the award are to be determined, as the guild noted that all seven films are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

Softie is up against David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, Dick Johnson Is Dead, My Octopus Teacher, A Thousand Cuts, Time and The Truffle Hunters.

