SOG officers dismantle militia racket in ijara, Garissa

Modified gas cylinders and items used in making improvised explosive devices have been recovered

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has successfully dismantled a militia racket in Ijara, Garissa County during an intelligence-led mission in the area.

During the operation, several modified gas cylinders and items used in making improvised explosive devices were recovered by the officers.

“On October 20, 2024, SOG/SRT Officers from Ijara, conducting an intelligence-led mission of the En Cache within Mathax Adon, recovered several modified gas cylinders and items used in making Improvised Explosive Devices,” said the National Police Service.

The officers have cleared the area.

“Consequently, the team cleared the area extensively. The SOG continues to play a critical role in protecting the borders of our country against security threats,” NPS assured.