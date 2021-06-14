Sohan dares to dream big as WRC Safari nears 

One of Kenya's most prolific Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) youngsters Sohanjeet Singh Puee is looking forward to his WRC Safari Rally debut with great expectations.

The two times KNRC S Class Champion is among the four drivers representing Mombasa in the prestigious event which was first held in 1953 to celebrate Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sohan of Team Nanak is determined to achieve his potential in the man and machine sport and is calling on corporate sponsors to help him realize his potential in the sport. He is teaming up with Adnan Din in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

Despite sponsorship challenges, Sohan is determined to achieve his dream of driving an R5 rally car which is a step below the we car.

“WRC has been away for more than 18 years and it’s quite exciting for it to be back. It’s not like the normal rallies, so we are trying our level best to be prepared. It does require a lot of preparations and corporate support,” said Sohan who won the S class championship in 2018 and 2019. He also clinched KNRC Division 2 in 2018.

The Safari Rally will double up as a round of KNRC which has now reverted to 9 rounds following inclusion of ARC Equator Rally.

“In 2018 when I starred in my debut season, I secured a Group S Championship and defended it in 2019. In 2018, I was also one of the youngest drivers in a debut season to win a double. Corporate sponsorship has always been hard to find but I thank KCB Bank who made it much easier for us drivers to do rallies and played a big role in bringing the WRC back to Kenya,” Sohan added.

The 27 year old says it’s an honour to represent his Mombasa County “and with such few drivers from 001 region, it’s a completely different feeling from the Safaris we usually do.”

The June 24 – 27 event is back on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar after a 19-year absence. It was regarded as one of motorsport’s most prestigious and celebrated events of its time before it departed the series in 2002.

Competitors will be flagged away from the ceremonial start at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The rally will start from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi

The venue, based in the heart of Nairobi, is where the majority of Safari rallies of old began from. It is located in the heart of the governmental districts within the capital city.

Crews will tackle the Kasarani Super Special Stage on Thursday for two laps of side-by-side action on the custom-built track before negotiating over 300km of gruelling stages over the following three days.

