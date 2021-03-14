Sol Family season 2 comes to Showmax on March 15th.

Sol Family, which premiered back in August 2020 was really entertaining and insightful for viewers. The show explored the lives of Sauti Sol and the stars of Sol Generation; Nviiri and Bensoul. It delved into the music-making process and followed their personal lives. Now Showmax and Sauti Sol have sealed the deal and agreed to air the second season.

Sol Family was a very authentic experience and won the heart of fans. It even made it to Showmax’s Most Watched List and remained there for weeks. Speaking about the upcoming new season, producer Eugene Mbugua (Know for producing Our Perfect Wedding Kenya and Concert Nyumbani) called season one a “resounding success”, especially among the many Sol Generation fans who felt that they got to know and relate with their stars better.

As to what we should expect in the new season, says, “We have an exciting season lined up which we have been filming since July of last year. We’ll give the audience a more in-depth look into the couples on the show. We’ll also get to take you behind the scenes of what happens when Sauti Sol, Nviiri, and Bensoul hit the stage.” The audience will also get to follow Sauti Sol and Sol Generation for an out-of-town experience as the show travels to Meru, Diani, and even Lamu.

Tell Us What You Think