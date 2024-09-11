One of Kenya’s most anticipated music events, Sol Fest is set for the end of the year.

Headlined by the award-winning Afro-pop band Sauti Sol, the festival is set to be a celebration of African music, culture, and community.

The band announced the event’s return after holding several callouts and auditions throughout the year.

While Sauti Sol will be the central act, fans will know to expect a diverse array of local and international artists to grace the Sol Fest stage.

The festival’s lineup will span various genres, including Afrobeat, R&B, hip-hop, and Afro-fusion, ensuring there’s something for every music enthusiast.

Past editions have featured performances from local heavyweights like Nyashinski, Nviiri the Storyteller, Bensoul, and comedy acts such as Crazy Kennar, who are all expected to come back this year.

Speaking about last year’s event and what to expect from future shows the band said, “Each performance will be infused with a sense of deep love and gratitude as the ensemble delivers their timeless hits and fan favourites that have left an indelible mark on our collective memories”.

Solfest 2023 drew over 15,000 attendees from Kenya and beyond to Uhuru Gardens.

The Sol Fest Experience

Sol Fest isn’t just a concert—it’s a cultural experience.

The festival is known for its vibrant atmosphere, where music, fashion and art collide, celebrates the band’s music and legacy.

While all four members – Bien, Polycarp, Savara, and Chimano – continue to pursue solo projects, at the end of the year, they reunite on stage to give their fans an unforgettable show.

Beyond the music, Sol Fest offers fans an opportunity to engage with art installations, fashion pop-ups, and food experiences that highlight Nairobi’s creativity and innovation.

The event is also a platform for the Sol Generation label artists to showcase their new projects alongside their mentors, Sauti Sol.

These performances often become a highlight, as they demonstrate the incredible talent emerging from Kenya’s music scene.

Event Details

Date: VIP Experience – December 19/ Fan Show December 21

Tickets: Hustlesasa – Sol Fest

Gates Open: 5PM