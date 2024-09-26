Sol Fest has officially unveiled the performers scheduled for this year’s event.

Sponsored by the award-winning Afro-pop band Sauti Sol, the festival is set to be a celebration of African music, culture, and community.

The list of artists set to perform at the event include Charisma, Bien, Bensoul, Nviiri The Storyteller, Suzanna Owiyo, Them Mushrooms, Savara, Les Wanyika, Vijana Barubaru, Wanavokali, Fancy Fingers, Yabaa, Chimano, Dyana Cods, Chimano, Tipsy Gee, Fathermoh, Jukeboxx, Ssaru, Ajay, Breeder LW, Maandy, Ndovu Kuu, Wadagliz and more.

Staying true to their word, the 2024 festival will highlight Kenya’s incredible talent.

However, unlike previous years, Sauti Sol will not headline the event but will each perform individually.

“Since the festival’s inception, Sautisol has been the headlining act. However, the time has come for other talented Kenyan musicians to take the stage.

“These artists have worked incredibly hard to achieve greatness, and now it is their turn to elevate SolFest to new heights,” the statement released by the band said.

They further emphasised the need for the festival to represent Kenya as a whole.

“The festival must continue, as it belongs to Kenya and represents the heartbeat of our creative industry.

“SolFest is a vital platform for our artists. It belongs to them, and it is their stage to express their art and culture. The festival is not just an event; it is a celebration of Kenyan talent.”

Event Details

Date: VIP Experience – December 19/ Fan Show December 21

Tickets: Hustlesasa – Sol Fest

Gates Open: 5PM