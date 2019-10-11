Sol Generation has partnered with KLM to produce a 6-track album dubbed 1919 to Forever

Sol Generation, Sauti Sol’s record label, has partnered with the Dutch airline KLM for a six-track album dubbed 1919 to Forever. Some of the songs are already out like BenSoul’s “Niombee” which premiered exclusively on the KLM Kenya Facebook page.

The partnership seeks to showcase upcoming artists as part of the airline’s 100th anniversary celebrations. The one-year deal will see BenSoul, Kaskazini (an urban-fusion trio by Chris, Ywaya and Israel), Nviiri and Crystal Asige team up to produce a six-track album dubbed 1919 to Forever. You may recognize these names from their previous hit, also a Sol Generation staple, “Extravaganza.” The title of the album of course is informed by KLM inception’s a century ago.

Blending a largely Afro-fusion theme, 1919 to Forever addresses a wide variety of topics ranging from love, escaping the rat race, communal celebrations and real-life issues the common Kenyan faces.

The release of the album is in line with KLM’s 100-year pillar of supporting the ‘Next generation’. These upcoming artists who are part of a big record label are the next generation.

KLM Commercial Director for Eastern Africa Steven van Wijk equated the partnership to an equinox of business and culture as the brand continues to invest in the community.

He said, “This album is to re-affirm our commitment to the market, that we never left and we are committed to the next 100 years. Looking at the African culture, a great song lives forever. An album with arguably the best label for up and coming artistes makes the brand immortal, creating positive association, reach and affinity with our brand. Through the tracks, we are serenading the audience. The execution itself cements our KLM 100 pillars -celebration, innovation as we look positively into the future. Our partnership with Sol Generation is informed by the common vision shared by the two brands of nurturing the next generation talent and giving them impetus to their dreams.” (sic)

