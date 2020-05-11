Solar company warns Kenyans against counterfeit solar products

Solar solutions giant d.Light Solar has warned to be on the lookout for unscrupulous merchants selling counterfeit solar products during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing Director ALex Olum says there are increased reports of counterfeit products as Kenyans seek alternative ways of sustaining their energy needs amid consistent power blackouts often associated with the long rains.

Olum says there is increased demand for power as Kenyans embrace the work from home formula highlighting the importance of getting genuine solar products.

He says now that children are at home and must continue with their studies, d.light has reduced the S3 price specifically to make it affordable for parents during these difficult economic times.

“Our products are affordable to all Kenyans with the S3 which is a reading light now retailing Ksh 450, down from Ksh 725.” He said.

He advised Kenyans to be cautious of greedy business people out to make a quick buck by selling counterfeit products.

National sales director Paul Mumo says, they have come up with flexible payment plans to cushion their customers during power outages due to floods heavy rainfall.

He says their products are available Countrywide saying their shops will remain open even during the COVID 19 pandemic.