Solar energy firm enhances customer service with new outlet

Solar energy solutions provider d.light Solar has established a new outlet in Nairobi in order to increase customer response time during the coronavirus pandemic period.

According to the firm, the 500-capacity centre will host its customer service team to boost customer experience and ensure business continuity amid the health crisis.

“It is extremely important for us and I believe to the largest extent the entire corporate world must readjust and readjust how we serve our clients in the wake of the challenge of having to adhere to the safety protocols,” said Chief Operations Officer Jacob Okoth,

The firm says its solar energy solutions have so far impacted the lives of at least 100 million people in the region with a target to accelerate the number within the next decade.

“The new call center will be the first of the many important changes for the company relating to its vision to transform one billion lives by 2030,” said Head of Customer, Lilian Njoki.

Okoth has said although the firm has service centres across the country, the new one has been built and structured to respond to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the new contact center, accommodating over 500 agents, the company will cater to the increasing number of customers which will be more accessible and will meet and exceed customer expectations by delivering great customer service.” Okoth added.

Managing Director Alex Olum said the new station which adhere to health safety measures will similarly strengthen service capabilities as adoption of solar energy solutions significant growth.

“Customers will no longer just walk in and out of offices, so the opportunity for them to be attended at first instance through the call centre to determine the best way to address their concerns reduces the risk of person to person contact,” said Olum.