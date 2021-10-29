Soldiers beat Leopards to move at the top of the table

Struggling top flight side AFC Leopards suffered a 2-0 loss against military outfit Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League match staged on Friday afternoon at the Thika Stadium.

Right-back Brian Birgen gave the 2010 champions a deserved lead two minutes to the break before Hillary Simiyu, who was making his full debut for Ulinzi, struck on 57 minutes.

The victory saw the soldiers temporarily move top of the table with 10 points with the rest of the teams set to play on Saturday.

Ulinzi have now won three of their four matches, drawing only once while Leopards have lost three matches. The 13-time champions are currently 12th in the log with four points after five matches.

Ingwe who were looking to turn around their poor start to the 2021/2022 season were keen to avoid another defeat after losing back to back matches in their last couple of games against fierce rivals Gor Mahia and away to coastal side Bandari.

Out of the nine points that have been up for grabs for the Patrick Aussems coached side,they have only managed to get one after a draw with KCB back in matchday two.

AFC Leopards will face Sofapaka on November 7, while Ulinzi Stars will host high-flying FC Talanta on the same day.