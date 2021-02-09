Sololo MCA arrested for allegedly supplying arms to bandits

Sololo Ward MCA Halkano Konso has surrendered himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over links to a racket behind the supply of arms in the war torn Turbi-Sololo border.

Hon. Konso who had gone into hiding, was Monday handed over to Anti Terror Police counterparts for further questioning, before being presented in court alongside his co-accused.

Four suspects among them two Marsabit County government employees were arrested on Sunday by officers from the Border Patrol Unit for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to suspected to be distributing supplies to bandits in the thickets of Funa Qumbi.

Detectives established that the county government vehicle which was being used was under the control of the MCA who immediately went into hiding.

The vehicle bearing Marsabit County government registration number 10CG016A was intercepted following a tip-off from members of the public.

One of the employees was in possession of an AK-47 assault riffle, with 10 rounds of 7.62mm calibre special.