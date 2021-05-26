Solskjaer eyes Europa League win to herald bright future for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says a Manchester United win over Villarreal in the Europa League final could be a “stepping stone for a big future”.

United face Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday 10pm east African time.

Solskjaer, a Champions League winner with United as a player, has yet to win a trophy since taking charge of the club in 2018-19.

“This is a team that we’ve rebuilt in the last few years. Hopefully this is the start of something more,” he said.

United have not won a major trophy for four years, but Solskjaer said he was “quietly confident” of beating Villarreal, who finished seventh in Spain’s La Liga in 2020-21.

“This is the best club in the world,” he added.

“That’s the pleasure and the pressure of Manchester United. That’s something the players are ready for. They wouldn’t have signed here if they weren’t top players.

“These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for a big future.

“This group of players has been working for a year and a half together. The next step for them is to enjoy a game like this – I’ve seen something growing inside of the players.”

There are plans for 2,000 fans of each club to be present at the final.

Thirty minutes’ extra time will be played if the scores are level after 90 minutes. The final will be decided by a penalty shootout if the scores are still level after 120 minutes.