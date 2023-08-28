Home NEWS County News ‘Soma na Glo’ initiative to decongest schools in Dagoreti North

‘Soma na Glo’ initiative to decongest schools in Dagoreti North

The Senator will cover among other things transportation costs,uniforms, admission fees, and procurement of desks for learners.

Dismas Otuke
Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has launched a Soma na Glo initiative aimed at decongestanting primary schools with Dagoreti North constituency.

In its inaugural phase which was launched on Monday,55 students from various schools in Dagoreti North were relocated to Kileleshwa Primary which has a potential capacity of more than 2000 students.

This comes as schools reopened for 3rd term as many schools within the constituency are grappling with excess students and lack of learning materials.

Senator Gloria Orwoba pose for a photo with students during the launch of Soma na Glo initiative

Neighbouring schools in Kawangware,Kabiro and Gatina,are currently congested with majority if class rooms accomodating over 150 students per classroom.

Under the programme students from Congo Estate in Kawangware will be transported to and from Kileleshwa Primary on daily basis for learning.

Soma na Glo initiative will ensure students are well-equipped for a successful transition and educational journey in schools

