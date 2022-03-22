Soma Nami and Kofisi Africa team up for ‘Shelfie’ project

The book store will curate a shelf of books by African authors to be displayed at Kofisi centres.

Soma Nami Books, an independent book hub based in Nairobi, has partnered with Kofisi Africa, a workspace provider with facilities across Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Accra and Cairo, for a book curation project dubbed “the shelfie project.”

Each month, Soma Nami Books will curate a shelf of books by African authors based on the continent and in the diaspora. The book selection will be on display at Kofisi Centers located at Keystone Park and Riverside Drive in Nairobi and will be available to all members at the centres. The partnership with Kofisi also involves author events held at Kofisi locations.

Muthoni Muiruri, founder of Soma Nami said, “With this partnership, we hope to expose a lot more people to literature from Africa and the African diaspora and widen our celebration of the arts. We are grateful for this partnership and to Kofisi for allowing us to widen our net and our reach. We are definitely thrilled at the prospect of scaling our impact and getting a lot more people invested in our art and our stories.”