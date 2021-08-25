Somali al-Shabaab militants recapture strategic town

The Islamist group, al-Shabaab, is reported to have seized a strategic town in central Somalia.

Residents of Amara in the Galmudug region said the militants stormed an army base before over-running the town.

The insurgents captured several armoured vehicles, burning some of them.

Al Shabaab’s Radio Andalus saying in a broadcast the group was behind the attack and the capture of the town, adding it had seized 14 cars and 10 gun-mounted pick up trucks.

Earlier this month the Somali military captured Amara from al-Shabaab, which had held the town for a decade.

Amara is a strategic town that lies on the route to the coastal town of Harardheere, another al Shabaab stronghold. Harardheere was once a pirate base at the height of hijackings of merchant ships in 2011.

The group controls large parts of southern and central Somalia, and regularly attacks government-held areas.

The insurgents aim to topple the government and impose their own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.