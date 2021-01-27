Somali Govt lifts one year long ban on importation of Miraa

Miraa farmers and traders in Igembe area of Meru County have expressed their joy after yesterday’s announcement that Somalia’s federal government has lifted the ban on the importation of Miraa from Kenya.

The announcement was made by Somalia’s finance Minister Dr Abdirahman Dualeh Baileh, who however imposed certain conditions for the commodity to be admitted in Somalia territory.

Traders must obtain import licences from the government as well as pay the appropriate duties.

The decision would not have come at a better time for Miraa farmers and traders in Meru County one year after the ban was imposed barring them from accessing the lucrative Somalia market.

James Mithika Ntongai, a Miraa farmer, trader and marketer in the international market said the lifting of the yearlong ban was a huge sigh of relief for residents of Igembe area, most of whom are miraa farmers.

He said that efforts to look for an alternative market in Djibouti are yet to bear fruits, lauding the federal government of Somalia for lifting the ban.