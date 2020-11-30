Somalia expels Kenyan envoy in fresh diplomatic tiff

The Federal Government of Somalia has recalled its Ambassador to Kenya, Mohamud Ahmed Nur Tarzan and further instructed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Somalia, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo, to depart to Kenya.

The latest development coming as the Somalia government accused the Kenyan government of an attempt to infringe upon the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia.

Somalia is also accusing Kenya of overt and blatant interferences in their internal and political affairs noting that the obtaining situation has seen Jubaland regional President renege on the election agreement that was reached on the 17th September 2020 in Mogadishu.

In a statement, Somalia notes that “in recent weeks, it has become apparent to the Federal Government of Somalia that the Kenyan government is placing great political pressure on the regional President of Jubaland, Axmed Maxamed Islaan (Madobe) in order to pursue its political and economic interests in Somalia.”

Mogadishu saying Nairobi’s actions are not in line with the internationally recognized diplomatic relations enjoyed by Sovereign States.

The decision by Somalia has attracted censure from Kenya with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau expressing regret at Somalia’s move to expel Ambassador Tumbo.

Macharia says that Nairobi is evaluating Mogadishu’s decision and would respond through appropriate channels and in good time.

“This unexpected and unwarranted behaviour of Somalia leadership is something that requires some digesting before we can speak to it. We will respond officially through the appropriate channels soon,” Macharia said.

This is just the latest of the many diplomatic disputes that have hit the two East African nations with the major one being the Indian Ocean maritime dispute.

The area under dispute is approximately 100,000 square kilometres and is thought to contain large deposits of oil and gas.

Kenya has argued the sea border should be drawn parallel to the line of latitude, while Somalia saying it should be extended in the same direction as its land border.

Because the two countries have not been able to settle the matter out of court despite several years of mediation and direct phone calls between the two heads of state, they in 2014 referred the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is now the ultimate arbiter.

