Somalia reopens its Nairobi Embassy

Somalia has Sunday reopened its Embassy along lower Kabete road in Nairobi.

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba together with Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia presided over the reopening of the Embassy.

Addressing the ceremony, Namwamba said the re-establishment of the Embassy is symbolic of yet another key step forward in the reconstruction of Somalia.

“Standing here, looking at this gleaming building, I don’t see just a fresh office block. I see a symbol of Somalia rising to from ashes back to greatness, like the proverbial Phoenix” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Namwamba added that Kenya will continue to support the Somalia state re-building effort for a peaceful, secure, stable and prosperous Somalia and Horn of Africa region.

“Our common endeavour for durable peace, viable stability and sustainable development for both our peoples and region continue to underpin the necessity for our mutual cooperation” CAS Ababu noted.

Namwamba also assured the Somali Government of Kenya’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries through trade and people to people interactions, and also to champion the issues of Somalia and those of the continent on the global arena during her tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council 2021/22.

The current premises were bought by the Somalia Government in 1972 and have never been used since 1994 when Somalia descended into turmoil.

The current premises located along lower Kabete road were bought by the Somalia Government in 1972 and have never been used since 1994 when Somalia descended into turmoil.