Somalia’s central, regional authorities to discuss deferred general elections on Monday

The central government of Somalia will discuss the organization of general elections in the country with the five federal states next Monday, after the date set earlier became the subject of a dispute with the opposition, , the presidency said.

The row revolved around the inability of the central government and regional authorities to find a compromise regarding the holding of the election to replace President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who has been in office since 2017, before his mandate expired on Monday.

“H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo President of the Federal Republic of Somalia shall, on Monday 15th Feb 2021, host a Federal and State level Summit on the implementation of the 17 Sept Elections Agreement. The leadership convention will be held in Garowe, Puntland State of Somalia,” the presidency tweeted.

The government of the Puntland State has welcomed the initiative.

Earlier this week the alliance of opposition leaders in the Horn of Africa nation announced they no longer recognized Farmaajo as head of state and would reject any attempt to extend his mandate.

The legislative and presidential elections in Somalia were initially scheduled to be held last year, but were put off several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and clashes with jihadist militants from the al-Shabaab terrorist group, linked to al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).