President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to host President of Somaliland, Musa Bibi Abdi, Monday for talks on mutual interests.

Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab.

Stronger relations between Kenya and Somaliland would bolster security, economic and social interactions between the two parties.

Kenya has no diplomatic presence is Somaliland but takes cognizance of the political and economic stability of the region and is keen to enhance and broaden trade in goods and services, as well as, investment as the cornerstone for long-term development cooperation with the region.

Intensified cooperation is being sought in banking and financial sector to accelerate more investment opportunities for both parties.

Kenya Airways flights connecting Nairobi and Hargeisa to enhance trade and movement is carefully being explored.

Other issues of mutual interests include information sharing on security particularly in countering terrorism in the Horn of Africa region.

Kenya and Somaliland will work together to actualise these aspirations.

President Kenyatta will also discuss with the visiting Somaliland leader diaspora issues as they seek out to deepen trade ties.

This is the second visit by a Somaliland leader following a similar one by President Kahin Riyale Kahin in 2009.

President Abdi, was officially sworn in on 13th December 2017 as the 5th President of Somaliland.