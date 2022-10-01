Sombre mood as Hellen Wendy’s body arrives at JKIA

ByKBC Reporter
The body of Hellen Wendy, a nursing student who live-streamed herself in a swimming pool before drowning in Canada has arrived in Kenya.

Her remains arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around noon, accompanied by her parents who told the press that they would be taken to the Lee Funeral Home before being transported to Kisii County Sunday morning.

The family expressed gratitude to all well-wishers who offered support throughout the trying period. Hellen’s father John Nyabuto Kiyondi admitted that the process of repatriating the body was a long one, but her friends in Canada stood by them.

Mzee Kiyondi disclosed the tentative burial date as Monday, but it was subject to change. The distraught father added that they will not conduct a postmortem in Kenya as Canadian authorities had established drowning to be the cause of death.

Hellen’s death stunned many as she live-streamed the entire session swimming on Facebook before the tragic incident.

Hellen Wendy parents lay flowers at swimming pool where she drowned (Photo/Courtesy)
  

