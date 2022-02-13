Sombre mood engulfs Baringo as slain brothers laid to rest

A sobre mood engulfed residents of Muchongoi and Kasiel village during an emotional send-off of two slain brothers killed by suspected bandits last week in Muchungoi division of Baringo County.

The duo, Samwel Kangogo Chepkoiment aged 33 years and his brother David Chepsat aged 29 years were shot dead on Thursday last week by heavily armed bandits within Kasiela area, before making away with several livestock they were herding.

The funeral service was conducted under heavy security to ensure the safety of the mourners owing to the fact that the deceased were buried several kilometres away from their home.

Speaker after speaker condemned the spate of banditry attack that meted on innocent residents calling on the government to beef up security and enhance patrols.

Leaders who also attended the funeral also called on the government to move with speed and actualize the security operation announced by the government to weed out the bandits believed to be from the neighbouring Tiaty constituency and terrorize resident of Baringo South.

EALA MP Florence Jematia wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure that security in Baringo South and other areas experiencing banditry attacks are combed up and the criminals face the full force of the law.

In another development, police officers from Muchongoi Police Station picked up two bodies of persons believed to have been killed elsewhere and dumped them several metres from the station.

The bodies were discovered by local residents who informed the authorities and collected to Nyahururu County Morgue as investigation launched to establish the motive and suspects behind the killings of the two people who are yet to be identified.