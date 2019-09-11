Gaining new perspectives on breakfast at Yuanzhiyuan restaurant.

We rolled around Kileleshwa at about 8:30a.m. on the cold Saturday morning eager for some breakfast. What we didn’t know is what kind of breakie we’d be having. Yuanzhiyuan is a 7 month old restuarant that serves traditional Chinese food. It is here that we had our first experience with Dim Sum.

Dim Sum refers to small bite-sized portions of food served on small plates. It is served between 5:00 a.m. and brunch hours. Most people were expecting the local Kenyan tea and mandazis for breakfast but were utterly surprised (delightfully so) to be served rounds and rounds of small meals. What’s more, we got to eat with chopsticks. Tutorials were in abundance.

Here was our breakfast menu:

Starter

Shanghai Steamed Bun

Spring Rolls

Chicken Fired dumplings

Vegie Rice Sesame Ball

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Cold Dishes

Sweet and Sour Pork Spare Ribs

Sliced Snow pea Salad

Sauce Crisp Radish

Songhua Egg & Tofu salad

Main Dish

Cantonese Porridge

Pok Choy with Mushroom

Stewed Beef with Radish

Our Dim Sum was accompanied by a tea ceremony. The Chinese way of preparing tea is so particular and is a highly treasured process. It is an art.

There is so much abundance in the world, that it’d be a shame to not try out something from a different culture. Doing so will help you discover different flavours, different cooking styles and broaden your food spectrum.

It can be difficult to try something new especially with your palate but go ahead and be more adventurous, it may be highly rewarding.

Tell Us What You Think