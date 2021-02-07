There is a fine line between creative and strange tattoos.

Yes some tattoos were done in seriousness and in all the sentimentality but some were done in sheer dumbness and craziness. According to a survey, about 78% of people who have tattoos are happy they got them while 22% fully regret doing them. Tattoos can be beautiful adornments but they can also make you appear to be out of your mind. Before you go making the permanent ink markings on your skin, think twice, then think again for a third time.

Here are some of the most ridiculous and bizarre tattoos spotted:

