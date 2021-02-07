There is a fine line between creative and strange tattoos.

Yes some tattoos were done in seriousness and in all the sentimentality but some were done in sheer dumbness and craziness. According to a survey, about 78% of people who have tattoos are happy they got them while 22% fully regret doing them. Tattoos can be beautiful adornments but they can also make you appear to be out of your mind. Before you go making the permanent ink markings on your skin, think twice, then think again for a third time.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Here are some of the most ridiculous and bizarre tattoos spotted:

Also Read  MDQ's 'Power' nominated for a Swiss Music Award

 

Also Read  7 ways to style your braids

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR