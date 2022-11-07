Somerset Westview Nairobi scoops top award at the World Travel Awards

It won Africa’s leading services apartment 2022.

Somerset Westview Nairobi (SWN) won Africa’s leading services apartment in 2022 at the recently concluded World Travel Awards (WTA). The 8-month-old hotel offers unique services as well as top-of-the-world features such as serviced apartments.

The hotel’s General Manager Ashwin Vijayasekar credits their win to all their dedicated staff who work tirelessly to ensure their clients’ needs are met at their services apartment.

“…we are family-oriented, we offer a home away from home and so it’s a big honour for us to be recognized under the umbrella of Ascott Limited”, said Ashwin.

The World Travel Awards recognises the stars in travel, tourism and hospitality aligned to the respective services they offer to their clientele. This year, the WTA recently held an event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) recognising different players in the hotels and hospitality industry as it gets back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the win, the General Manager now says their focus is to maintain their dominance as an industry leader.

The Somerset Westview Nairobi is part of Ascott Limited, a Singaporean company, whose portfolio spans across 40 cities around the world.

