Son of former Mombasa MP appears in court for alleged assault

Mohammed Kajembe, one of the sons of the former Changamwe MP the late Ramadhan Kajembe, was on Monday charged with assault before a Mombasa court.

Kajembe, an employee at the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) was charged with assaulting his step-sister, Thureya Salim Iddi, who is the wife of Jomvu MP-elect Badi Twalib.

He was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and denied all three counts levelled against him.

According to court documents, Thureya, who was not injured in the alleged assault, was aboard a private motor vehicle when the accused pelted stones at her vehicle.

The MP’s wife was returning home after she had voted at Jomvu Primary School at Jomvu Kuu Ward, Jomvu constituency during the August 9, 2022, general election.

The accused was charged with causing damage to the left rear passenger windscreen and the rear windscreen of vehicle registration number KDH 481U, the property of Ismail Kuno Maalim Mohammed.

The windscreen was valued at Ksh 20, 000.

In addition, Kajembe was also charged with willfully damaging the left side mirror of vehicle registration number KBK 050B.

The side mirror valued at Ksh 7, 500 was of a vehicle owned by Ali Shafi.

The assault and electoral offence were reportedly committed during the just concluded general election on August 9.

The accused was forced to spend his weekend at the Changamwe Police Station and efforts to release him on bail were futile.

During the court session, some people who were alleged to be Thureya’s family members wanted to withdraw the case.

However, the Magistrate said she will consult with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on whether the matter could be withdrawn at this stage.

Kajembe was released on Ksh 50, 000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Ksh 100, 000 with a surety.

The matter will be mentioned on September 19.

“We will also improve monitoring and regulation of sanitation and menstrual hygiene management products and services in addition to carrying out social awareness on the expanded behaviour change and marketing campaigns for improved menstrual hygiene management practices,” Wandili added.