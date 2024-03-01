Song steps down as Cameroon head coach

Rigobert Song has left his job as Cameroon head coach.

On Wednesday, Cameroonian football federation [Fecafoot] President Samuel Eto’o made the announcement of the decision to part ways with Song, a move which was further confirmed by a letter from the Ministry of Sports – dated February 28th – which indicated the non-renewal of his contract.

Song, who was Eto’o’s former international team-mate, was appointed as Cameroon boss in February 2022, helping the Indomitable Lions to a dramatic play-off victory over Algeria in extra time to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Cameroon would get dumped out of the competition in the group stage, despite a surprise victory over Brazil in their final game.

The Indomitable Lions would qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, but would be bundled out by eventual runners-up Nigeria in the last 16.

The former Liverpool and West Ham defender won 6 out of the 23 games that he managed for the national side.

Fecafoot are yet to decide on Song’s successor, a decision that has solely been handed to President Paul Biya, after reports emerged that Etoo had been meddling in the affairs of the national team such as tactics and selection.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker will not have a hand in the successor’s selection, and has come under fire since the Indomitable Lion’s poor performance at the AFCON tournament where the team narrowly survived exit in the group stages only to be knocked out in the next phase.