Sonko comes to Gor Mahia’s rescue, offsets training ground fee

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come to the aid of record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia FC by offsetting their training ground fee totaling to Ksh.100,000.

Gor Mahia had been locked out of their training ground at Camp Toyoyo in Jericho due to the outstanding arrears.

 

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko,R, offset Gor Mahia’s training ground fee arrears.

 

Sonko further gave Ksh100,000 to the players for their upkeep.

In February, Sonko salvaged Gor’s trip to Zambia to face NAPS after they were stuck due to lack of air tickets.

Sonko who was hospitalized at Nairobi hospital was touched by Gor’s plight and made a Sh500,000 donation from his hospital which allowed Gor to make the trip

 

 

  

