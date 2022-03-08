Sonko, family members banned from entering America over graft allegations

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been banned from entering the United States over his alleged involvement in “significant corruption.”

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in addition said that his wife Primrose Mwelu Nyamu Mbuvi; their daughters Saumu Agnes Mbuvi and Salma Wanjiru Mbuvi; and his minor child are also ineligible to enter the country from now on.

In a statement, the US Department of State accused Sonko of receiving bribes and kickbacks in exchange for the award of government contracts.

“His actions undermined the rule of law and public’s faith in Kenya’s democratic institutions and public processes,” the statement read in part.

“This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021. Under this authority, designated officials of foreign governments involved in significant corruption and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States,” added the U.S. Department of State.

Blinken further stated that the designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combatting corruption and supporting the rule of law while strengthening democratic institutions in Kenya.

“We will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally,” he said.

Sonko was impeached on December 4 2020 and is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault and terrorist-linked offences which he denies.