Sonko given 48 hours to appear in court over bribery case

The troubles facing former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko are far from over.

Just a day after his arraignment in two different courts, Sonko who is admitted at Nairobi hospital after falling ill in police cells has been directed to appear in Milimani court within 48 hours over a bribery case.

The former county boss is facing a corruption case in which he is accused of demanding Ksh10 million bribe from Web Tribe Ltd to facilitate payments to the company by the Nairobi County Government.

He allegedly demanded the benefit from the company, which operates JamboPay, between January 10 and 19, 2019.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sonko was Tuesday given a reprieve after a Kiambu court released on Ksh 300,000 bond in a case where he is charged with assault and robbery with violence.

His attempt to skip court session over his health was thwarted after police whisked him away from hospital, drove him to court alongside a doctor and a nurse, who stood ready to attend to him just in case, as the case came up for a determination.

Bribery case

Sonko was scheduled to appear before the Anti-Corruption court to confirm whether his lawyers complied with an earlier court directive to hand over all documentary evidence to new legal team after firing his team of advocates.

Lawyers John Khaminwa, Assa Nyakundi and Wilfred Nyamu are representing him.

His lead lawyer Khaminwa in a letter to Milimani Law courts said his client was sick and could not attend court adding that he will produce relavant medical domunants while at the same time seek an adjournment of the case.

“Our Client Governor Sonko is still sick and according to hospital authorities, he cannot attend Court. In the circumstances, we shall be making an application for an adjournment as there is a Court of Appeal authority to the effect that in Criminal matters as far as possible the accused should be in attendance in Court. Needless to mention, that it is with regret that this has to be done. We shall place the relevant Medical report before the Court” the letter to the executive office of the anti-corruption court in Milimani law courts and signed by Khaminwa court reads.

In January, Sonko filed a petition to have Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti recuse himself from hearing and determining the case.

In his application, he argued that that the magistrate will not allow fairness and impartiality to prevail during the hearing and therefore they will not get justice.

Terrorism

The former county chief is wanted by the Kahawa Law Courts for terrorism-related charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations want Sonko in police custody for a period of not less than 30 days to give room for state agencies to carry out an uninterrupted probe into the damaging allegations.

Sonko is however fighting his physical appearance at Kahawa court citing his state of health.