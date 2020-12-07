Sonko impeachment: Senate special sitting gazetted

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has gazetted Wednesday special sitting of the Senate to hear impeachment charges against besieged Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The notice dated December 7 states that the senators should converge at the Senate Chamber Wednesday at 2.30 pm.

The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be hearing of charges against Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

A showdown is expected during the proceedings after outspoken senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Mutula Kilonzo Junior went at each other on social media hours after the governor was voted out of office.

Murkomen took to his Twitter handle to defend Sonko claiming his ouster was engineered by the State noting that the MCAs did not achieve the 2/3 majority threshold while at the same time provoking Mutula and Orengo when he called them out for allegedly taking orders from above.

Kilonzo reacted swiftly and labelled Murkomen a siren.

Lusaka said he had notified the members in accordance to standing order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders and on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators.

“AND further upon receipt of a letter from the Speaker of the Nairobi City County Assembly dated Friday, 4th December, 2020 and received in the Office of the Speaker of the Senate on Friday, 4th December, 2020, by which the Speaker of the Nairobi City County Assembly informed the Speaker of the Senate of the approval of a Motion for the removal from office by impeachment of Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Governor of Nairobi City County” he said.

The Senators went on a long recess last Tuesday and are expected to resume plenary sittings on February 9, 2021.

“In accordance with Standing Order 30 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this Notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, 9th February, 2021 at 2.30 p.m. in accordance with the Senate calendar,” the gazette notice reads.

The county assembly impeached Sonko on Thursday with 88 MCAs voting in favour of the motion.

Majority of the ward representatives voted virtually with only two members opposing the motion on the floor during the Thursday afternoon debate.

The censure motion was moved by Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada citing among others abuse of office, gross misconduct, and lack of physical and mental capacity to run county affairs as well as refusal to sign for funds allocated to Nairobi Metropolitan Services.