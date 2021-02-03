Sonko in more trouble as DCI pushes terror-related charges

Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a man under siege. At a time when he has been battling corruption and assault cases, it emerged Wednesday evening that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations wants the Nairobi politician is being investigated over alleged involvement in terror-related activities.

Moments after Sonko was escorted out of Milimani Law Courts where he was pleading for release in light of an ongoing graft-related case, plans to have Sonko charged with an even-more serious crime came to the fore.

At Kahawa Law Courts, a police officer by the name Newton Thimangu had sworn an affidavit in support of the application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to have Sonko charged with terror.

In the affidavit, Thimangu, a chief inspector of police attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, says that he was privy to intelligence information of national security concern in which Sonko is believed to be deeply involved.

“It is believed that the suspect herein is recruiting a militia group to disrupt the peace and stability of the nation leading to anarchy,” Thimangu noted in the affidavit.

As part of the intelligence information, Thimangu says Sonko is connected to the financing of terrorism activities in the country.

“He is in the advanced stage of procuring arms and ammunition using a wide syndicate which is wide and sophisticated.” The ATP officer stated.

According to Thimangu, the ex-Nairobi county boss is also procuring uniforms resembling the military attire which he has been spotted wearing in public in disregard to the law. Thimangu claims the attire is synonymous with terrorists. He cited this as adequate grounds to have Sonko detained until investigations into his activities are concluded.

“The military attired is associated with terrorist groups who pose a national security to the sovereignty of this country.” He said

What’s more, the court was told that Sonko has been arming his private security agents. Thimangu says his role in facilitating intended attacks cannot be underestimated.