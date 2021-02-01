Sonko moves to court block his summon, arrest

Written By: Mary Daraja

Nairobi Governor Sonko's pre-trial hearing deferred
File photo

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has now moved to court to block his arrest.

He is also seeking orders against the summons issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) requiring him to appear along Kiambu road offices for interrogation.

Sonko was summoned by DCI after he publicly alleged that Interior Principal Secretary  Karanja Kibicho together with him planned chaos in Nairobi during the electioneering period in 2017 in Nairobi, which was blamed on Raila Odinga’s ODM party.

In an application by senior counsel John Khaminwa, the former Governor claimed that he was facing threats and intimidation from police officers and might be arrested if he presents himself to DCI.

Last week on Wednesday, Sonko had said he was ready to appear before the DCI to substantiate his claims against Kibicho.

In the summon, Sonko is accused of undermining authority of public officer contrary to section 132 of the penal and incitement to violence and disobedience of the law contrary to section 96 of the penal code.

In the statement Sonko claimed what he stated during the public meeting was a fact and is ready to stand by it even if it means going to court.

Sonko, during a rally at Dagoretti South, claimed that himself alongside PS Kibicho and persons he referred to as the ‘Deep State’ in 2017 stage-managed destruction of vehicles and laid the blame on the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party so as to ruin its public image.

 

