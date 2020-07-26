Sonko threatens to pull out of NMS agreement

Written By: Ben Chumba
Sonko, NMS deal
Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa signed the agreement

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued fresh threats to pull out of the agreement that saw him transfer key functions to the national government for management by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). 

Sonko claims he has faced frustration and intimidation by Nairobi Metropolitan Services and will no longer take any more of it.

He sensationally claimed that he was treated to drinks and by the time he was signing the transfer of deeds he was not of sound mind.

Sonko claimed that the transfer violated the Inter-governmental Relations Act saying there is a bad faith in the takeover of the key functions.

However a section of legal experts are of the view that seeking legal intervention may not resolve the dispute  between the two levels of government.

Legal experts, however, are of the view that the entire process of transfer of functions cannot be sanitized by a court process and the dispute should be resolved urgently in interest of service delivery.

Lawyer Eddy Orinda says political considerations could not have taken the center stage in the transfer of powers to an extent of overriding the legal consideration making governor Sonko nonfunctional.

