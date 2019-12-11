Sonko released on a Ksh30 million bond

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been released on a 30 million shillings bond.



Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred him from accessing his office.

He ruled that Sonko can only access his office if escorted.

Sonko was also directed to prevent his supporters from disrupting peace warning that, that may lead to cancellation of the bail.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The other sixteen co-accused were also released on cash bail of between shs 3 million 3 million bond and 10 million shillings .

Sonko and the co-accused were directed to deposit their passport to the court .

On Monday Sonko was charged with corruption-related charges alongside eight other suspects.

They denied all the charges before Anti-Corruption Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti and applied to be released on bail.

The prosecution opposed the Governor’s bail application on grounds that he would interfere with the ongoing investigations by intimidating junior officers at the County government offices.

The Prosecution argued that Sonko had on several occasions threatened the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigators and releasing him would jeopardise their work.

The prosecutor informed the court that Sonko had tried to evade arrest after the Director of Public Prosecution Nordin Hajji issued summons.

The prosecution further argued that the Governor had previously jumped bail in 1996 and 1998. He also has a pending criminal case in Mombasa County.

The public prosecutor also sought orders barring Sonko and the County officials from accessing the office until the graft case is heard and determined.

Sonko was represented by a team of lawyers led by Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Cecil Miller.