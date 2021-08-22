Sonko Rescue team wins overall title at 4by4 Challenge

by Maxwell Wasike

Sonko Rescue team drivers emerged victorious at the 2021 4by4 Challenge championship staged on August 21-22 at the Champagne Park in Kipeto,Kajiado County.

The expert category duo of Zain Shakal and Taaseen Ganatra scooped the overall title after garnering 740 points ahead of rhino charge driver Pater Kanyali who finished second with Bartoz Mohamed sealing a 3rd place finish.

The offroad competition which made a return after two year absence due to covid-19 pandemic attracted a number of participants in all the three categories.

The organisers led by competition liason officer George Obama said it was a successful event having brought together a lot of participants who had missed competing against each other.

“It was a fascinating encounter and I want to commend those who registered for event participation. The next edition will be better and bigger and I am urging those who didn’t make it to avail themselves in the future.We’ll will continue doing all the best to make the competition more interesting” noted Obama.

The offroad spectacle has continued to attract massive interest locally capturing the competitive spirit of motorsport enthusiasts and supporters who come in their offroad vehicles to showcase their machines on a private land in a localized area in Kenya.

The car’s 4×4 capabilities are beyond question, and the way in which it sets about its work offroad makes it seem like a car built for people who don’t even like offroading. But offering all that in a car that also rides and handles so well on the road puts the icing on the cake, and makes this car stand head and shoulders above its rivals.

  

