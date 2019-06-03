Sonko says he doesn’t owe Esther Passaris an apology

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi sonko says he will not retract nor apologise for the remarks he made towards woman representative Esther Passaris during the Madaraka day celebrations over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the county boss said that he respects women and that the matter has been blown out of context by a section of the media who he says have now lost credibility by looking to question his conduct and source of wealth.

“Let’s not divert issues by giving false stories based on short clips released by a section of the media to portray me negatively. I have a lot of respect for women and there’s no way I can be publicly accused on sensitive allegations then I fail to respond.” He said

The governor said that in her remarks during the Madaraka Day celebrations at the Pumwani grounds, Nairobi women rep Esther Passaris who spoke first made so many allegations against him bordering on corruption.

Sonko said, Passaris asked why he had delayed the process of approving the site where her projects will be constructed saying that she has never submitted proposed building and structural plans where the projects are to be constructed and she just wanted the county’s approval without any plans.

“There’s no way we can operate with impunity. She accused me of going to the media to expose my over thousand title deeds.”He said

” I explained how and when I acquired my possessions even before I ventured into politics. I explained how I started my philanthropic activities way back before I became an Member of Parliament. Surprisingly my Woman Rep also accused me of being too generous. She questioned the source of the money that I use to give the poor, saying they are proceeds of corruption. She questioned my trip to Turkana and West Pokot Counties where we went to feed the poor whereas the people of Nairobi need food.” He added.

Sonko says that since all these allegations were made against him on the same podium, he had the right of reply on that same podium.

” That did not mean that I demeaned the Women Rep who unfortunately walked out of the celebrations before they were over. I will continue to serve the people of Nairobi as their governor and also leader and urge all other leaders to join hands in sharing ideas on how to make Nairobi a great city. ” Added the Governor.

The governor also trained his guns to a section of the media who he says have colluded to tarnish his name by constantly asking for his source of wealth.