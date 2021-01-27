Sonko says he is ready to defend his claims before DCI

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko says he is ready to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to substantiate his claims against Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

In a statement Sonko claims what he stated during the public meeting was a fact and is ready to stand by it even if it means going to court.

“I find it laughable that police consider speaking the truth as an offence of undermining the authority of a public officer. How ridiculous. It is also absurd that they consider what I said as amounting to incitement to violence,” he stated.

“Kenya is not a police state as we live in a democratic country, and nobody in Kenya is above the law, regardless of the office they hold,” he explained.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sonko made the statement after receiving a summon to appear before the DCI on Monday next week.

In the summon, Sonko is accused of undermining authority of public officer contrary to section 132 of the penal and incitement to violence and disobedience of the law contrary to section 96 of the penal code.

While recording a statement at the DCI two days ago over Sonko claims, PS Kibicho stated that the burden of proof now rests on Sonko’s shoulders, further urging the DCI to move with speed to ensure he gets justice and is vindicated from the claims.

Sonko, during a rally at Dagoretti South, claimed that himself alongside PS Kibicho and persons he referred to as the ‘Deep State’ in 2017 stage-managed destruction of vehicles and laid the blame on the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party so as to ruin its public image.