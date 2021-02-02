Sonko denies criminal charges levelled against him

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has denied 9 counts of assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

He denied an additional count of forcible entry contrary to section 36 of the penal code.

The charges are in relation to an incident that happened on 25th May 2019 at BuruBuru phase 4 in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

This is after Sonko spent Monday night in police cells after being grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Kiambu.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sonko was grilled by DCI detectives for hours after being summoned in relations to his past utterances and using abusive and derogatory language against the Head of State and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

The development comes after Sonko claimed that together with senior government officials that after the 2017 general elections plotted to burn vehicles during a demonstration by ODM supporters to paint the Party in a bad light.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho later presented himself at the DCI headquarters last month to record a statement over Sonko’s claims.

PS Kibicho further urged the DCI to move with speed to ensure he gets justice and is vindicated from the claims.

On Monday, the former Nairobi Governor sought to block his arrest and honouring sermons by DCI in regards to the accusation.

Through an application by Senior Counsel John Khaminwa he claims he has been threatened and intimidated by police officers and fears he would be arrested if he obeys the summons.