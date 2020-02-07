Sonko suffers blow after court declines to release passport

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suffered a blow after the magistrate court declined to release his passport.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti dismissed Sonko’s application saying he will not review his own orders.

Ogoti further said Sonko failed to attach a clearance as required by Government officials who are traveling.

In his application Sonko wanted the court to release his passport to enable him to travel to Dubai to attend the 10th session of the World Urban Forum set for 8 Feb -13th Feb this month.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The development comes even as lawyer Prof. Tom Ojienda moved to the Supreme Court seeking interpretation on whether Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi can assume the Nairobi Gubernatorial office.

In the case, Nairobi County Governor, Nairobi County government, IEBC, Council of Governors and Katiba Institute have been named as respondents in the case.

The court directed the parties to appear in court on 5th March for compliance and further directions in the case.