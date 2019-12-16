Sonko summoned to Voi court to face assault charges

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been summoned to appear before a Voi court on Wednesday this week to face assault and resisting arrest charges.

According to police, Sonko faces a warrant of arrest if he fails to appear. He is accused of assaulting a senior police officer at the Voi airstrip during his dramatic arrest on December 6, soon after the Director of Public Prosecutions indicted him for corruption following an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Last week, the Director of Communications in the National Police Service Police Charles Owino issued a statement saying that during Sonko’s dramatic arrest, he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resist arrest.

” Consequent to these acts of lawlessness against lawful police action, the police will prefer assault and other related charges against the governor,” read the statement.

” During the arrest, he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resist hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties. “In the process, he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” said Charles Owino.

The National Police Service said the Governor will face more charges for being abusive, violent and unruly in an attempt to resist arrest thus obstructing police officers from executing their duty.

According to EACC Sonko was arrested while fleeing to escape justice.

Meanwhile, the Minority Whip at the Nairobi County Assembly Peter Imwatok, has confirmed that Members of the County Assembly are considering tabling an impeachment motion against Sonko.

Imwatok who is also the Makongeni Ward MCA told KBC on phone that services have tremendously been affected by the absence of the governor as no operations are going on.

Sonko is out on bond after pleading not guilty to corruption-related charges in a 357 million shillings scandal.

He is being charged with corruption-related charges alongside eight other suspects.