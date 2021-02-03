Sonko, three MPs in NCIC list of shame, two others honoured

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has published a list of shame containing names of politicians inciting the public.

NCIC has warned it will ensure politicians who appear in the list three times are barred from vying for public office according to the law.

For the first time, the commission has released a list of fame honouring Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman Mohamed and his Njoro counterpart Charity Kathambi for upholding chapter six of the constitution. The MPs were feted for using their own situations to help deal with violence.

The commission’s chairman Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia addressing the media during a press conference Wednesday listed former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng’eno for fomenting violence through their utterances and behaviour.

Sonko who is facing various charges including incitement to violence is currently being in police cells pending his bail and bond application ruling.

Two MPs namely, Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) have been blacklisted for engaging in a fistfight at a funeral in Kisii in the full glare of cameras.

The list also contains names of goons who disrupted both ODM leader Raila Odinga’s rally in Githurai and DP William Ruto’s meeting at Burma market.

“Even if the goons who threw stones are many, we were able to identify them and will go after them,” said the chair.

The commission has also put on notice politicians who are using youths to perpetrate violence.

“Politicians using vulnerable youth to perpetrate acts of violence, the youth will be held responsible for their acts.” Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia warned.

While calling for political tolerance, Kobia implored Kenyans not to fall prey to divisive politics.

“Following the recent rising political temperatures in the country, there’s need to embrace tolerance and diversity amidst the new political developments such as the forthcoming 2022 General Elections”.

