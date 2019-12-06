Sonko to spend weekend in cell after judge declines bail request 

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will spend the weekend in police custody after the high court denied him anticipatory bail.

High Court judge justice John Onyiengo while delivering the ruling in sonko’s bail application said the governor did not prove to the court how his constitutional rights were being violated.

Sonko was dramatically arrested on Friday afternoon at Ndii area in Voi Sub-county along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway while on the run to Mombasa, hours after arrest warrant was issued against him by the office of Director of Public Prosecution over misappropriation of 357 million shillings.

Governor Sonko was arrested in his four-vehicle convoy at a roadblock in Voi while driving to Mombasa.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Governor was rushed to Voi Railway Police Station where he engaged police officers in a 15 minute stand off before he was handcuffed forcefully airlifted to Wilson airport and whisked in a Subaru to EACC offices where he was grilled for over five hours what has been termed as failure to comply with law relating to procurement, conflict of interest and abuse of office among other accusations.

Outside EACC offices heavy contingent of GSU officers was deployed as well a water canon vehicles to counter any plans by rowdy crowds who usually purport to show solidarity once the governor is summoned for investigations.

According to the DPP his office has enough evidence to charge the governor over his involvement in graft.

The court denied him bail claiming the governor failed to satisfactorily convince the court of how his constitutional rights have been infringed upon.

The case before justice john onyiengo will be up for hearing on Monday the 9th.

Other charges facing the governor include unlawful acquisition of public property, deceiving principal, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

This as EACC detectives take into police custody Peter Mbugua Kariuki County secretary and Patrick Mwangangi Head Supply Chain Management who are among seven other county officials accused over graft.

DPP Haji said the county officials will face charges of irregular procurement and payments amounting to Ksh 357, 390,299 million.

Other County officials facing charges are , Members of the Negotiation, Tender Opening and Evaluation Committee Samuel Ndungu Mwangi, Edwin Kariuki Murimi, Lawrence Mwangi.

The DPP said that Governor Sonko and senior County officials face charges of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes.

“I have found sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution and l have therefore ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of the Governor of Nairobi Hon Mike Mbuvi Sonko and other persons for the crimes of conflict of interest arising from having received monies from the County of Nairobi whilst serving as Governor, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes,” said the DPP.

The DPP has warned the governor that any attempts by his supports to subvert the cause of justice will be dealt with according to the law.